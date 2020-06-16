|
SPAFFORD, Andrew David. Passed away suddenly in Brisbane, Australia on 26 April 2020, aged 51 years. Loved son of Chris and stepson of Linda and stepbrother to Rebecca and Joshua Clark. As we loved you, so we miss you, in our memory you are near. Borne away from sin and sorrow, death cannot sever the ties that bind, every hour we dearly miss him, fond memories linger everyday. Gone is the face we loved so dear, gone dear son, gone to rest. Rest in peace Andrew Messages to Spafford family, P O Box 154, Kaitaia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020