Andrew David (David) CATTO

Andrew David (David) CATTO Notice
CATTO, Andrew David (David). Passed away 12 April 2020, Cambridgeshire, UK, aged 49.Beloved husband to Jennie, loved youngest son of Patricia and Ian Catto, brother to Hamish, Catherine, Richard and Janet.Loved Son-in-law to Margaret Stewart. Loved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.David, you have adventured far and now you may rest. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Correspondence to 75 Halesowen Avenue, Auckland, 1041.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
