HOOKER, Andrew Craig Colin. Passed away tragically in Australia on 11 March 2020. Loved, cherished and respected mentor and colleague of all the staff of Shine Lawyers NZ Limited. Will be greatly missed by everyone at Shine and the wider legal community. A memorial service in conjunction with Andrew's family will be held in Auckland on a date to be advised to celebrate Andrew's life, pending current travel restrictions. Visit Andrew's memorial page on Shine Lawyers' facebook page or via www.shinelawyers.co.nz For further information and updates about the memorial service email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
