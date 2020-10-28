Home

White Haven Funeral Home & Memorials
80A Tallyho St
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty
07-347 9790
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
8:00 p.m.
St Michaels Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Michaels Catholic Church,
5 Lake Road,
Ohinemutu
Andrew Christopher HELSBY Notice
HELSBY, Andrew Christopher. On 22nsupd October 2020. Taken too soon. Dearly loved son and stepson of Helen and Ian; Clive and Suzy. Loved brother of Simon, Rachael, Antony and Catherine. Andrew will be sadly missed by those life's he touched. He is now at peace. God bless his soul. Messages to 'The Helsby Family' can be posted to 428a Otumoetai Road, Tauranga. Andrew's funeral mass will be held at St Michaels Catholic Church, 5 Lake Road, Ohinemutu, Rotorua 3010 on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 1pm. Thereafter interment at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha, Rotorua. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday 3rd November at 8pm at the above Church.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
