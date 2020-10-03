|
MARTIN, Andrew Charles. - tragically taken as a result of a car accident, on 27th September 2020, aged 58 years. A much loved member of the extended Martin, Chisnall, Thomson and Moulder families. Cherished by his daughters Hannah and Lucy, his mother Jane and friend Pat, his father Colin (deceased) and wife Vivienne, his brother Jamie and his partner Sue. Loved partner of Jane for 18 years, son in law to Ann and Bill, brother in law to Stuart, Alberto, Sarah, Ian and Deborah and uncle to Christopher, Emily, Rosa and Joe. A memorial service for Andrew will be held at a later date, details to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https:/ /givealittle.co.nz/ cause/in-memory-of- the-best-dad-andrew- martin. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson Mail Centre, Nelson 7040 or nelson.simplicity.co.nz/send-a-tribute/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020