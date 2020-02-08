Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Road
Northcote
Andrew CAMPBELL

Andrew CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Andrew. Passed away at home surrounded by his family on 6 February 2020 after a brave battle with illness. Loved husband of Denise and loved father of Joseph (deceased), Philip, Paul, and Lorraine. Special grandfather of 4 grandchildren and great grandfather of 3 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 11am followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
