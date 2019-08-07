Home

Andrew Brian NEALE

Andrew Brian NEALE Notice
NEALE, Andrew Brian. Suddenly passed away on the 3rd August 2019, aged 40 years. Dearly loved son of Marlene and Neville, stepson of Andrew, adored grandson of Doreen Constable, much loved fianc? to Liana, brother to Eddie and Kevyn; brother in law to Kizzie; and treasured uncle to Summer, Jaxon, Meisha, Ryan and Olive; and friend to many. You will be dearly missed, rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 9th August at 10:00am. A burial will follow at Minniesdale Cemetery, Wharehine (Wellsford).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
