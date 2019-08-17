Home

BARNETT, Andrew (Andy). Passed away on July 27, 2019. Loved Son of Bessie and John, Brother of Michael and John, amazing Dad to Sharron, Rachael, Naomi and Esther, and awesome Grandad to his 12 grandchildren. Taken away too soon and unexpectedly while on holiday in Australia with his family. A service/memorial will take place on Saturday 31st August at 2pm at Ed Street Bar, Pukekohe. Please join us to celebrate the wonderful man Andy was.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
