|
|
|
TALBOT, Andree Elizabeth CNZM. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on 13 December 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Much loved wife of Brent and mother of Evie and Frank. She will be greatly missed by many especially her mother Lois, her sister Dorothy and her brother Ralph. Our grateful thanks to all the family, friends and medical staff who have helped Andree during her illness. A service will be held for Andree on Wednesday 18 December at 1pm at Holy Trinity Church in Devonport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Plunket or North Shore Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019