Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Church
Devonport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andree TALBOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andree Elizabeth CNZM TALBOT

Add a Memory
Andree Elizabeth CNZM TALBOT Notice
TALBOT, Andree Elizabeth CNZM. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on 13 December 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Much loved wife of Brent and mother of Evie and Frank. She will be greatly missed by many especially her mother Lois, her sister Dorothy and her brother Ralph. Our grateful thanks to all the family, friends and medical staff who have helped Andree during her illness. A service will be held for Andree on Wednesday 18 December at 1pm at Holy Trinity Church in Devonport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Plunket or North Shore Hospice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andree's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -