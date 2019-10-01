Home

Andree de Lautour (nee Hodge) (Paddy) PRESTON

PRESTON, Andree de Lautour (Paddy) (nee Hodge). Born 7 March, 1924. Passed away peacefully on 29 September 2019. Many thanks to all the loving staff at Waimarie Hospital, who have cared for Paddy for the last 8 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Preston, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Karin, Jane deceased 1970, Tim and Cathy, Mandy and Carl and Rob and Sarah. The best Grandma to Joshua, Ingrid, Dannielle, Nicholas, Odette, Jane, Lucy, Philippa, Brigid, Katy, Joanna, Jessie, Bella and Georgia. Great Grandma to Samson, Jackson, Keaton, Benjamin, Richie, Ethan, Felix, Rafe, Cameron, Flora, Pearl, William, Elizabeth Paddy and Jacob. Funeral to be held on Saturday 5 October at 3pm at the Purewa All Saints Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
