Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Crossroads Methodist Church
25 Broadway
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Andrea WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Rev. Andrea WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Rev. Andrea. Peter and the family of Rev. Andrea Williamson (who died on 9 August) are having another go at farewelling her at a Memorial Service at Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Thursday, 12 November at 2:30pm. Let's hope that Covid doesn't take another swipe at this service! There will be a live stream - please email. You can contact the family on [email protected] Memorial donations can be made to Manukau Totara Hospice. They looked after Andrea well!



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -