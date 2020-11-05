|
|
|
WILLIAMSON, Rev. Andrea. Peter and the family of Rev. Andrea Williamson (who died on 9 August) are having another go at farewelling her at a Memorial Service at Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Thursday, 12 November at 2:30pm. Let's hope that Covid doesn't take another swipe at this service! There will be a live stream - please email. You can contact the family on [email protected] Memorial donations can be made to Manukau Totara Hospice. They looked after Andrea well!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020