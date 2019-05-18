|
|
|
SMYTH, Andrea McBride. On Wednesday 15th of May 2019 our beautiful, loving, inspirational Mum, Granny, Grandma and friend passed away at home in her 67th year surrounded by family, friends and love. We are blessed to have experienced an amazing lifetime with a very special person, she will be greatly missed. Matt, Jake, Annah and family welcome you all to join us to celebrate Andrea's life at the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Monday 20th of May at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More