Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea SMYTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea McBride SMYTH

Notice Condolences

Andrea McBride SMYTH Notice
SMYTH, Andrea McBride. On Wednesday 15th of May 2019 our beautiful, loving, inspirational Mum, Granny, Grandma and friend passed away at home in her 67th year surrounded by family, friends and love. We are blessed to have experienced an amazing lifetime with a very special person, she will be greatly missed. Matt, Jake, Annah and family welcome you all to join us to celebrate Andrea's life at the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Monday 20th of May at 11am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.