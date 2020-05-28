|
|
|
RENNER, Andrea Marie. Passed away Monday evening 25th May 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Michael (Tiki) and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Lindsey, Jonathan and Tram, loved nana of Jayden. A service to celebrate Andrea's life will be held on Saturday 30th May. Please contact Michael at [email protected] to register your attendance. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020