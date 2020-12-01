|
WOOLSEY, Andrea Leigh (nee Dooney). On Saturday 28th November 2020, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital. Loving wife of Leicester. Mother of Daniel, Karl and Fleur. Besotted nana of Carter, Jack, Sam, Chloe, Indie, Charlie and Ridge. A celebration of Andrea's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Thursday 3rd December at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Woolsey family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020