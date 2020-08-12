|
WILLIAMSON, Rev. Andrea Joan. Born on August 1, 1955; died on August 9, 2020. Dear loved wife and soulmate of Peter. Mum and Nanna to Anna, Daniel, Manaia and Anika; Rachel, Hamish, and Samantha. Sister to Karl, Robyn and Casey. Best wicked step-daughter to Heather. Sister-in-law to Geoff and Jo, Mike and Sue, Andy and Mandy ? and loved aunt to a bunch of nephews, nieces, cousins all over New Zealand and the world. Good friend to many ? church, Police, counsellors and spiritual directors. She broke the internet when news of her passing was announced. A beautiful woman who changed lives ? and the world ? for the better. We'll all miss you heaps ? to the moon and back! Her funeral will be at Crossroads Methodist Church, 25 Broadway, Papakura on Friday August 14 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice ? Corinne is a gem!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020