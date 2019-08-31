|
SOLIA, Anaitera'I Hirovana'a Makalio. Hey Ma It's twelve years now and it still seems like yesterday at least to me. Bill, Kevin and I have just returned from Sydney for David's birthday and also a little do for Sisi's 60th. Yes, she turns 60 this year. Peter, Noni, Dani and Allie also went and we met up with Allouma and Joyita too. It was a mini family reunion but it was only for the weekend. It was nice to catch up with all of them, but Ma I am getting too old for this and they are all so needy one way or another, but it would have been great if you were there also, but I guess spiritually, it was better than nothing. You would have probably been the one to do all the cooking instead of me, but it would have been a lot easier if I had all my things around me instead of making do with what was there. Today is Friday and the Davies kids are coming over for the weekend and tomorrow we go to see Auntie Pauline at the rest home, cos Grace has gone to Raro for the week. Revatai turns 50 on the weekend so he's having his do over there. So got to go for now and will see you and Dad when I come over for father's day this Sunday. Love you and really miss you so much Ma. Your big needy girl.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019