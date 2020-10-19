Home

More Obituaries for Ana MA'AFU
Ana Sesika MA'AFU

Ana Sesika MA'AFU Notice
MA'AFU, Ana Sesika. Born September 5, 1940. Passed away on October 16, 2020. Sunrise Neiafu, Vava'u. Sunset San Mateo, California. Beloved sister of Niuola, Elaine (deceased), Kilisitina, Siosuia (Joe), Lisiate (Richard), Kalisi (Ovava), Tupou, Valeti and Lupi. Sister, you are like my angel, with a love that always glows. You are one of the greatest gifts my heart with ever know. Rest in God's heavenly love until we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020
