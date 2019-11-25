|
SINCLAIR, Ana Perla (Pearl). On the 23rd November 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife to Bryan. Much loved mother and mother in law to Bryan and Kiri; and cherished Nana to Israel; and stepmum to Carmel and Darren and their families. "Your happiness and laughter will never be forgotten." Requiem Mass for Pearl will be celebrated at the St Pius X Catholic Church SH1 Tokoroa on Thursday, the 28th of November at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019