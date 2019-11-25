Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
SH1 Tokoroa
Ana Perla (Pearl) SINCLAIR

Ana Perla (Pearl) SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Ana Perla (Pearl). On the 23rd November 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife to Bryan. Much loved mother and mother in law to Bryan and Kiri; and cherished Nana to Israel; and stepmum to Carmel and Darren and their families. "Your happiness and laughter will never be forgotten." Requiem Mass for Pearl will be celebrated at the St Pius X Catholic Church SH1 Tokoroa on Thursday, the 28th of November at 11:00 AM followed by the interment at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
