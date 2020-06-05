|
|
|
MORGAN, Ana Finau (nee Taufa). Born Jan 7th 1937 Nukualofa Tonga, passed away peacefully at her much loved home in the presence and tender loving care of family on the evening of June 2nd, 2020. A loving mother to Lisa, John and Robert. Caring Nana to Daniel, Hugo and Morgan. Special mention to Sea N Fa Loumoli for the comfort and love given to Mum in her last days. Rest peacefully our wonderful and beautiful Mother, forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements due to Covid19 are by invite only, burial service 11am Saturday June 6th Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020