Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Amy Helen Anne (Anne) BATES

Amy Helen Anne (Anne) BATES Notice
BATES, Amy Helen Anne (Anne). On 24th August 2019, at Amberlea Rest Home, aged 102 years (formerly of Hibiscus Coast). Beloved wife of the late Len. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary (deceased) and Brian Hooper, Christine and Peter Bardsley, Adrian and Ngaire, Francis and Barb, Philip and Patsy and their families. "Well done good and faithful servant. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway (entry from between 6 and 8 Amorino Drive, Red Beach) on Thursday 5th September at 2:00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to The Bates Family, C/- Jason Morrison Funeral Services, P O Box 652, Warkworth 0941



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
