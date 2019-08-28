|
|
|
BATES, Amy Helen Anne (Anne). On 24th August 2019, at Amberlea Rest Home, aged 102 years (formerly of Hibiscus Coast). Beloved wife of the late Len. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary (deceased) and Brian Hooper, Christine and Peter Bardsley, Adrian and Ngaire, Francis and Barb, Philip and Patsy and their families. "Well done good and faithful servant. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway (entry from between 6 and 8 Amorino Drive, Red Beach) on Thursday 5th September at 2:00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to The Bates Family, C/- Jason Morrison Funeral Services, P O Box 652, Warkworth 0941
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019