|
|
|
FONG, Amy (nee Wong). Passed away suddenly on 13 October 2020 aged 74 years. Loving wife of Willie, cherished mum of Tanya, Derek and the late Jared. Agin to Dylan and the late Robert and Popo to Harley and Keegan. We will miss the warmth and gentleness you brought into our lives. You will be deeply missed by all your family and friends. A Mass to celebrate Amy's life will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 101 Castledine Crescent, Glen Innes on Monday 19 October 2020 at 10am followed by a burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020