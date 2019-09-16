|
COOPER, Amy Dorothy (nee McCollum). 25th June, 1948 - 14th September, 2019. Passed away (after a long illness) at the Booms Lodge, Thames. Loving wife of Don for the past 49 years, loving mum and mother-in-law of Jenifer and Jason, and Rachel. Foster mother of Norman. Grandmother of Olivia and Alex, Noah, and Bailey. 'Will always be remembered in our hearts'. Tangihanga for Amy is being held at Matai Whetu Marae, Ngati Maru Highway, Kopu. The service for Amy will be held at the above Marae tomorrow (Tuesday) 17th September, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019