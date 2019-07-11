|
|
|
HOLDAWAY, Amy Constance (nee Simpkin). 24 September 1932 - 08 July 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8th July 2019 at Jane Mander Hospital. Much loved wife and mate of Richard for 65 years Treasured Mum of Murray and Helen, Denise and Steve, Peter and John, Wendy and Jamie Dearly loved sister of Judy Special Nana to Chris, Scott, Jemma and Daemon, Steven and Kara and Great Nana to David, London and Jagger A funeral service will be held for Amy on Monday, 15th July 2019 at Newberry's Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whangarei, at 11am. All correspondence to Richard at 103/262 Fairway Drive, Whangarei, 0112
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019