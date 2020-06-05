|
ROBERTS, Amy Beryl (nee Anderson, formerly Postlethwaite). Born February 01, 1929. Passed away on June 04, 2020. Passed away peacefully on June 4, aged 91 years after a long and happy life. Loved wife of the late David, mother to Margaret and Philip, mother-in-law to Don and Pam, grandmother to Anne and Julie and partners James and Tom, and great grandmother to Cooper, Ashton, Ivy and Zoe. A celebration of Amy's life for family and friends will be held when Philip and Pam are able to travel from Australia. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2020