Amy Beryl (Anderson, formerly Postlethwai) ROBERTS


1929 - 2020
Amy Beryl (Anderson, formerly Postlethwai) ROBERTS
ROBERTS, Amy Beryl (nee Anderson, formerly Postlethwaite). Born February 01, 1929. Passed away on June 04, 2020. Passed away peacefully on June 4, aged 91 years after a long and happy life. Loved wife of the late David, mother to Margaret and Philip, mother-in-law to Don and Pam, grandmother to Anne and Julie and partners James and Tom, and great grandmother to Cooper, Ashton, Ivy and Zoe. A celebration of Amy's life for family and friends will be held when Philip and Pam are able to travel from Australia. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2020
