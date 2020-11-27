|
SKIPWITH, Ammon Coriantumr. Born October 09, 1963. Passed away on November 23, 2020. Ammon Skipwith of Rotorua, son of Te Whatanui Skipwith of Ngapuna Rotorua, and Te Awhi Skipwith nee Hadfield/Harawira of Gladstone/Mangakino (both deceased) and survived by his wife Taka Weeki, daughters Heeni and Waimarama and mokopuna Aotea, Stephen, Aofie, Sakura and yet to be mokopuna; and dearly loved by his surviving three brothers and seven sisters. Ammon will be taken to Wahiao marae, Whakarewarewa at 11am on 26 November 2020. Nehu will be on Friday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020