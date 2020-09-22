Home

VIZOR, Amie Llewellyn. Sadly and unexpectedly on 19 September 2020, at home, aged just 41 years. Much loved daughter of Sharon and David. Wacky loving Mum to Saxon and Amelia. Much loved sister of Daniel, Josh and Shane. Cherished granddaughter of Billie and the late Barry. A much loved niece and cousin to many. A service to celebrate Amie's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 25 September at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
