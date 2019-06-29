|
FITZI, Amelia Ida. Passed away 28 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Hans Fitzi. Loved mother of Sonia Fitzi and Carmen Gordon and mother-in-law of Ian Gordon. Much loved grandmother of Gretchen, Milan, Stephan, Barbara and Mark and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Enliven Who cared for Amelia over the past months. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel Purewa Cemetery 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019