Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia FITZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Ida FITZI

Add a Memory
Amelia Ida FITZI Notice
FITZI, Amelia Ida. Passed away 28 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Hans Fitzi. Loved mother of Sonia Fitzi and Carmen Gordon and mother-in-law of Ian Gordon. Much loved grandmother of Gretchen, Milan, Stephan, Barbara and Mark and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Enliven Who cared for Amelia over the past months. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel Purewa Cemetery 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia and Blood Cancer NZ.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.