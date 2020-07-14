Home

Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Northcote Baptist Church
67 Eban Avenue
Northcote
Amber Jane (Manning-Voyce) LETHBRIDGE

LETHBRIDGE, Amber Jane (Manning-Voyce). Passed away peacefully on July 12th. Much loved daughter of and Jennie (deceased) and Ted. Beloved mother of Jodie, Martin and Grace. Much loved sister of Deb and Michael (deceased). Cherished niece of Angela and great neice of Mary (deceased). Dear friend to many. So greatful to God. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, harbourhospice.org.nz A service will be held at Northcote Baptist Church, 67 Eban Avenue, Northcote on Friday 17th July at 1pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
