Amanda Therese BISHOP

Amanda Therese BISHOP Notice
BISHOP, Amanda Therese. On 9 August 2019 aged 53 years. Loved wife of Peter Bishop; sister and sister in law to Jeff and Vicky (Perth), Lee and Keith (Tuakau), Jamie and Zerena (Tuakau), Anne and Dennis (Whanganui); Aunty to Matt and Sam and children, Cam and Nick and children, and Allan and Kiri. A service for Amanda will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata on Friday 16 August at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Bishop Family C/-Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
