More Obituaries for Amanda HAPETA
Amanda Louise HAPETA

Amanda Louise HAPETA Notice
HAPETA, Amanda Louise. Passed away at the South Canterbury Hospice Timaru on Monday, November 25, 2019 surrounded by love. A precious eldest daughter of Marina Jones, and Robert Hapeta, beloved granddaughter of Kathleen Walters,and Marina Hapeta. A caring, strong and loyal big sister of Daniel, Caleb, Monique, Hannah, and sister in law of Abhilash, and Ashley. A devoted loving aunt to Makayla; Halaina, Joseph, Elijah, Abhishek, Indira, and Esha.Cherished niece of Robynne, Dennise, Angela, Uncle Billy, and Uncle Jacob. A close friend to Irene, Melissa, Frances, Ebony and loved by her feline companion Bobbles. Messages to 153 Tirau Street, Putaruru, South Waikato 3411. At Amanda's request a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
