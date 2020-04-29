|
CROMWELL, Amanda Jane (Mandy) (nee Huxtable). Born September 25, 1957. Passed away on April 24, 2020. Mandy died peacefully on 24th April in Gold Coast, Australia, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Bob, loved mother of Tim and Hayley, Ben and Renate, Sarah and Gareth, and Tom. Adored grandmother to 9, soon to be 10, grandchildren. Loved daughter of Gill and the late Harry Huxtable and cherished sister to Sue, twin sister of Kerstie, Diana, Simon, Nigel, and spouses. Loved aunt to many nephews and nieces. Mandy is now safe and at peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus with no more pain.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020