Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda CROMWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Jane (nee Huxtable) (Mandy Cromwell) CROMWELL

Add a Memory
Amanda Jane (nee Huxtable) (Mandy Cromwell) CROMWELL Notice
CROMWELL, Amanda Jane (Mandy) (nee Huxtable). Born September 25, 1957. Passed away on April 24, 2020. Mandy died peacefully on 24th April in Gold Coast, Australia, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Bob, loved mother of Tim and Hayley, Ben and Renate, Sarah and Gareth, and Tom. Adored grandmother to 9, soon to be 10, grandchildren. Loved daughter of Gill and the late Harry Huxtable and cherished sister to Sue, twin sister of Kerstie, Diana, Simon, Nigel, and spouses. Loved aunt to many nephews and nieces. Mandy is now safe and at peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus with no more pain.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -