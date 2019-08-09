|
LEE, Amanda Jane (Mandy). On 7 August 2019 at Harbour Hospice surrounded by her loving family and carers. Darling daughter of Janet and John. Cherished sister and sister in law of Greg, Kathryn and Steve. Loved Aunty of Jordan. A celebration of Mandy's life will be held 11am Tuesday 13 August at the Harbourside Church 48 Esmonde Road, Takapuna, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Liz Soper Foundation of Care PO Box 316073 Wairau Valley Auckland, or Race for Life P.O Box 25842 St Heliers Auckland. Alternatively these may be left at the church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019