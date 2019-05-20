|
|
|
AKERS, Amanda Catherine (nee Gardner). Born May 19, 1976. Passed away on May 16, 2019. Our beautiful Amanda has found her angel wings and peacefully left this earth to be with her beloved Grandad. Beloved wife and soulmate of Matthew, deeply loved daughter of Maggie and Tony, treasured sister of Ben, Melissa and Mike, cherished granddaughter of Joan and the late Les, adored and loving Auntie Moo of Brooklyn, Isobelle, Coen and Carter. We all knew her love and she knows she is so loved. We will farewell Amanda at 3pm on Tuesday 21st May at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank In lieu of flowers, donations please to Lifeline (95 Great South Road Greenlane) or Youthline (13 Maidstone Street Grey Lynn) or may be left at Purewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More