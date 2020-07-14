Home

More Obituaries for Alwynne CROWSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alwynne Irene (Browne) CROWSEN

Alwynne Irene (Browne) CROWSEN Notice
CROWSEN, Alwynne Irene (nee Browne). Born 14 July 1928, sadly Alwynne passed away Saturday 4th July 2020. Beloved friend and mentor will be forever loved and remembered. Forever grateful for the lace teaching and techniques. Words cannot express my true feelings. Bless you always. Thank you forever Alwynne, I will continue to push myself and express everything in lace always, I will love and miss you dearly. May you be at peace Darling. Happy 92nd birthday Alwynne xox Hinemoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
