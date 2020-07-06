|
CROWSEN, Alwynne Irene (nee Browne). Born July 14, 1928. Passed away on July 4, 2020. Passed away peacefully with family in Mount Albert. Loving wife of the late Hylton Edward Crowsen. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law to Richard and Linda, Stephen and Wei Ping, Ruth and Douglas, Jon and Maree, Ana and Wayne. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Mum will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Do not think of her as gone. Her journey has just begun. Life holds so many facets. This earth is only one. A service will be held at Central Park Drive Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday July 10 at 1.30 pm. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2020