Alwyn Keith (Keith) KLEIN

KLEIN, Alwyn Keith (Keith). Passed away as the result of an accident on 9th November, 2019. Dearly loved husband and mate of Maralyn, loved and respected Dad of Warren and Deb, Dean and Jac, and the late Carl. Loved Poppa of Nina, Laura, Grace, Troy and Codi. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Whangamata Coastguard premises, 619 Beach Road, Whangamata, on Saturday 16th November at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whangamata Coastguard would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 619 Beach Road, Whangamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
