Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvis MILLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvis Marilyn MILLAR

Add a Memory
Alvis Marilyn MILLAR Notice
MILLAR, Alvis Marilyn. Passed away on Saturday 15 August 2020. Adored wife of the late Vern. Much loved mum of Brian and Nicola; Ross and Jennimay; Lorraine and Mark. Cherished Nana to Kimberley, Jordan, Zac, Elliot, Scott, Alicia and Harri. Great Nana to Reagan. Our sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Murray Halberg Retirement Village. Due to the current Covid number restrictions a private family service for Alvis will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 20 August at 2pm. Any communications to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -