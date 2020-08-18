|
|
|
MILLAR, Alvis Marilyn. Passed away on Saturday 15 August 2020. Adored wife of the late Vern. Much loved mum of Brian and Nicola; Ross and Jennimay; Lorraine and Mark. Cherished Nana to Kimberley, Jordan, Zac, Elliot, Scott, Alicia and Harri. Great Nana to Reagan. Our sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at Murray Halberg Retirement Village. Due to the current Covid number restrictions a private family service for Alvis will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 20 August at 2pm. Any communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020