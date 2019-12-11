|
FAUL, Alva Mary. QSO, New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal. Peacefully at home on Monday 9 December 2019, surrounded by Jack and family. Dearly loved wife of Jack for 65 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn Faul and Mearl Caskey, John and Sharon Faul, Helen Grant and John McStay, Peter and Jacquie Faul. Much loved Gran to Linda Ormrod, Nicholas Ormrod, Matthew Faul, Rachel Faul, Rob McStay, Hilary Faul, Shannon McStay, Brad Faul, the late Fraser Grant, Hannah Faul, Liam McStay, Grace Grant, and her great grand-daughters Ruby and Harriet. A service in celebration of Alva's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill at 1pm on Friday 13 December, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 9 Cruickshank Crescent, Invercargill 9810, or to Alva's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes. J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019