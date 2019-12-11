Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
03-218 4095
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva FAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Mary FAUL

Add a Memory
Alva Mary FAUL Notice
FAUL, Alva Mary. QSO, New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal. Peacefully at home on Monday 9 December 2019, surrounded by Jack and family. Dearly loved wife of Jack for 65 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn Faul and Mearl Caskey, John and Sharon Faul, Helen Grant and John McStay, Peter and Jacquie Faul. Much loved Gran to Linda Ormrod, Nicholas Ormrod, Matthew Faul, Rachel Faul, Rob McStay, Hilary Faul, Shannon McStay, Brad Faul, the late Fraser Grant, Hannah Faul, Liam McStay, Grace Grant, and her great grand-daughters Ruby and Harriet. A service in celebration of Alva's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill at 1pm on Friday 13 December, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 9 Cruickshank Crescent, Invercargill 9810, or to Alva's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes. J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -