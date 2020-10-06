|
JULIAN, Alva Joyce (nee Hay). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati on 4 October 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Doug and the late Nita, Joanne, the late Carolyn, Raewyn, Denize and Keith. Treasured Nana and Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Katikati RSA, on Thursday 8 October 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. For those who would like to say farewell to Joyce, you are welcome to visit her at Denize and Keith's, 204E Beach Road, Katikati, on Wednesday 7 October 2020. The kindness, care and compassion of the Summerset staff has been sincerely appreciated by Joyce and the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020