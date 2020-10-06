Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Katikati RSA
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva JULIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Joyce (Hay) JULIAN

Add a Memory
Alva Joyce (Hay) JULIAN Notice
JULIAN, Alva Joyce (nee Hay). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati on 4 October 2020, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Doug and the late Nita, Joanne, the late Carolyn, Raewyn, Denize and Keith. Treasured Nana and Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Katikati RSA, on Thursday 8 October 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. For those who would like to say farewell to Joyce, you are welcome to visit her at Denize and Keith's, 204E Beach Road, Katikati, on Wednesday 7 October 2020. The kindness, care and compassion of the Summerset staff has been sincerely appreciated by Joyce and the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -