MCINTOSH, Alton Clare (nee Tomlin). Passed at home in Tauranga on Tuesday 07 April 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Cam. Dearly loved mother of Hamish and Sara, and Catherine. Adored Poppy of James, Ollie, Lachy and Fin. Proud sister of Jim. Alton will be privately cremated and a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, to celebrate her wonderful life. Communication to the Alton McIntosh family PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020