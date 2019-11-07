Home

HOLZGANG, Alois Josef (Louis). Unexpectedly at his home in Matarangi, on 4th November, 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elfie. Much loved Dad of Emmy, Louise and Paul, Toni and Brett (deceased), and Seff. Cherished Gang-Gang of Bridget, Lena, Keri, Nicky, Alishia, Claire, Abbie, Cember, and Donald, and Great-Gang- Gang of Bo, Jack, and Noah. A celebration of Louis' life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Monday 11th November, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 113 Puriri Place, Matarangi 3592.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
