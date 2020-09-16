|
MORGAN, Alma Lillian (nee Salmons). Passed away Friday 4th September 2020, aged 98. Treasured mother and mother in law to Donald and Nancy and Yvonne and George Scott. Loved nana to Gregory, Gareth and Carwyn; Leeanne, Theresa, and the late Rodney. Great nana to 17 and great great nana of 8. A private family farewell was held on Monday 7th September 2020. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Elmswood for their devoted care to our mother over the past 4 1/2 years. Messages to the Morgan family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020