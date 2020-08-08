Home

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel
Alma (Kwok) KWAN Notice
KWAN, Alma (nee Kwok). Peacefully passed away 6 August 2020 at Mercy Hospice. Aged 76 years young. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Stefanie, and Jenny and Sahan. Loving Granny to Kayden, Skyler and Alexa and loving Por-por to Kerem and Devrim. A very special thanks to daughter Jenny, brother Ray and Marilyn Kwok for their loving support. A service to celebrate the life of Alma will be held at Purewa All Souls Chapel on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand or Mercy Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
