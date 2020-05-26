|
MULLIGAN, Alma Jean Zilla. Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care on 24th May, 2020; aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ross. Dearly loved Mum of Roger and Trish, Tracey and Noeleen. Cherished Grandma of Daniel, Kent, Justin, Stephanie, Bevan and the late Brett. Much loved great-Grandma to her 8 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Alma's life will be held at the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club, 12 Esplanade, Whitianga, on Friday 29th May, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020