|
|
|
NOLA, Alma Jean. Passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, in her 87th year at Kauri Coast Resthome and Hospital, Dargaville. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank Ivan. Much loved mother of Frank and Michael Nola and their families Anne, Paul, and Nathan; Trish, Jessica, Lisa, and Jason. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jerko and Tera, and sister of the late Julie and Ivan. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Kauri Coast Resthome for their loving care. " Pocivalo u Miro" Her funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 104 Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11 am followed by interment at the Mt. Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the Nola Family, PO Box 462 Dargaville 0340
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019