Alma Greta (Hargreaves) LOGAN

Alma Greta (Hargreaves) LOGAN Notice
LOGAN, Alma Greta (nee Hargreaves). Passed away peacefully on 28th June 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved Mother and Mother in Law to Kevin and Cindy, Maria and David, Lorraine and Mike, Kerry and Daisy. Special Nana to all her Grand Children and Great Grandchildren. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 11.00am. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Bethesda Home and Hospital , Manukau for their loving care of our mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2019
