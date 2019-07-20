Home

Alma Grace HALL Notice
HALL, Alma Grace. On 16 July 2019, peacefully at Aparangi Care Centre, Te Kauwhata, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Alan (deceased). Cherished mum of Geoff and Roann, Robert and Jane, Margaret Taylor, and John. Adored grandma to Tristan and Robyn, Gareth; Thomas, Brenton, Bianca, Stefan; Sara and Iain, Ryan. Loved GGma to Jaymie, Makenna; Riley; Jackson, Mila. Many thanks to Aparangi for their care and support. A celebration of Alma's life will be held at the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata on Thursday 25 July at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Friends of Aparangi would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 31, Te Kauwhata 3741, or may be left at the service. All communications to Alma's family C/- PO Box 76277, Manukau 2241.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
