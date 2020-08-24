Home

Alma Florence (Sowerby) RIPPEY

RIPPEY, Alma Florence (nee Sowerby). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19th August 2020, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Bob for 62 years. Loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. "Forever we will remember you." Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge. A service to celebrate the life of Alma will be held in Matamata RSA, Ngaio Street, Matamata Wednesday, the 26th of August at 11am. Followed by the burial at Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Rippey family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
