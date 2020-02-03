|
|
|
BOWSHER, Allison Maria (Oopy). Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 31st January 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved partner and soul mate of Peter. Cherished mother of Rachel, Shaun, Leanne, Sarah, and her baby Jessica. Proud Nunna of Rikaia, Kymani, and Kiahn. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and the late Elsie Bowsher and daughter- in-law of Rita and the late Rex Elwin. Much loved baby sister, adored cousin, and friend to many. A celebration of Ali's life will be held at Bennett's Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, 4th February 2020 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services Ph 06-388-0452
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020