Mc PHERSON, Allison Mabel. Born 4th October 1920. Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua Rest Home Hospital on 14 August 2020 (only 7 weeks from her 100th Birthday). Dearly loved daughter of Allan and Clara Mabel McPherson (nee McCutcheon), sister of the late Kathleen, Molly, John, and Olivene. Much loved aunt of her fourteen nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to Radius Matua nursing staff and carers for their loving care of Allison. In accordance with Allison's wishes a private cremation has already taken place. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020