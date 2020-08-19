Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allison McPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Mabel McPHERSON

Add a Memory
Allison Mabel McPHERSON Notice
Mc PHERSON, Allison Mabel. Born 4th October 1920. Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua Rest Home Hospital on 14 August 2020 (only 7 weeks from her 100th Birthday). Dearly loved daughter of Allan and Clara Mabel McPherson (nee McCutcheon), sister of the late Kathleen, Molly, John, and Olivene. Much loved aunt of her fourteen nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to Radius Matua nursing staff and carers for their loving care of Allison. In accordance with Allison's wishes a private cremation has already taken place. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -